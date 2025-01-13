Victor Wembanyama looked unreal in wild video before game

Videos showing just how tall Victor Wembanyama is will never get old. That’s especially the case for a video that showed Wembanyama before his San Antonio Spurs’ game during the week.

The NBA shared a video of Wembanyama walking towards the locker room ahead of his Spurs’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The Spurs center was so tall and lanky that he looked like a child on stilts.

This cozy fit on Wemby makes him look UNREAL 🤯😅 (via @NBA, h/t @bulinsky5) pic.twitter.com/QemWsMWp35 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2025

Yep, you could just see about five of the “Little Rascals” stacked up on each others’ shoulders to get up that high.

Wembanyama is listed on his NBA.com profile as being 7-foot-3, but he sure appears to be taller than that. It could be that being so skinny creates the perception that Wemby is even taller than he is.

Wembanyama had 10 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 blocks in that game, though his Spurs lost to the Bucks 121-105. I just can’t get over his outfit and how tall it made him look.

Some of the social media reactions were great:

No disrespect, the man’s already a legend. But… Gumby vibes. pic.twitter.com/LzULnUogdQ — godcandle.algo | 🐲 (@OrnimusMaximus) January 9, 2025

To be fair, that outfit did look comfy.