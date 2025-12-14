Victor Wembanyama taunts Alex Caruso during epic NBA Cup game

The San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder produced an early game-of-the-year contender on Saturday.

San Antonio knocked Oklahoma City out of NBA Cup contention on Saturday with a 111-109 victory during their semifinal matchup. It marked just the second loss of the season for the now 24-2 Thunder and snapped a franchise-record 16-game winning streak.

In the fourth quarter at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., Wembanyama got Thunder guard Alex Caruso one-on-one in the high post area with the Spurs trailing 101-100. Despite Caruso getting extremely physical with him and even knocking the ball away at one point, Wembanyama recovered and hit an impossible 14-foot fadeaway as the shot clock was winding down.

As they were running back up the floor afterwards, Wembanyama taunted Caruso by pointing and staring at him. Here is the video.

Victor Wembanyama vs. Alex Caruso —



Wemby after the bucket.



pic.twitter.com/oq633Z6Sv2 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 14, 2025

Wembanyama, who was making his first game appearance since mid-November due to a calf strain, finished the game with 22 points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes of action. That helped the Spurs advance to Tuesday’s NBA Cup final against the New York Knicks, who won their own semifinal game on Saturday against the Orlando Magic by a final score of 132-120.

Saturday’s victory over the Thunder had to be especially sweet for Wembanyama too. He clearly takes the matchup personally and has also gotten into it in the past with rival big man Chet Holmgren of Oklahoma City.