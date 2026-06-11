Victor Wembanyama taunts Mitchell Robinson after baiting him into a flagrant foul

Victor Wembanyama believes he has some real estate inside Mitchell Robinson ’s head.

The San Antonio Spurs star and the New York Knicks center got entangled early in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The flare-up happened after Wemby scored on Robinson with under a minute to play in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y.

As Wembanyama walked back down the floor, he told Robinson that he was in the Knicks big man’s head. Robinson retaliated with a forearm shiver to Wemby’s neck once the two passed halfcourt.

Mitchell Robinson flagrant vs. Wemby 😳



"I'm in your head, boy." —Wemby pic.twitter.com/XoXEjHs6k0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2026

Wembanyama continued to taunt Robinson while sitting on the hardwood, repeatedly pointing to his dome after the referees flagged Robinson for an offensive foul. The play was eventually upgraded to a flagrant foul after referees deemed Robinson’s hit as unnecessary contact above the neck.

Wembanyama sank both technical free throws to extend the Spurs’ lead to 39-20 with 41.7 left in the first quarter.

The ESPN broadcast booth was in agreement that the play had warranted an upgrade to a flagrant foul. But the announcers also pointed to the dirty hit on Jalen Brunson that Wemby got away with in Game 3, which the NBA did not punish the Spurs star for upon review.