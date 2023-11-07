Victor Wembanyama goes viral for petty move against veteran

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama on Sunday did not endear himself to Toronto Raptors guard Dennis Schroder.

The Spurs led the Raptors 54-35 with less than 10 seconds to play before halftime at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Raptors star Pascal Siakam was fouled right before he swung the ball to teammate Dennis Schroder waiting at the left wing. Wembanyama fell to his feet as he tried to close out on Schroder.

The German offered a hand to help the Frenchman up. The latter declined.

Schroder then appeared to mutter, “I was trying to help you up.”

Wemby was not having it.

Schroder: “I was trying to help you out” Wemby: “I don’t need your help” Love this from Wemby. He's not out here trying to make friends😤 (via @legendz_nba) pic.twitter.com/qndyKwWw7t — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) November 6, 2023

Wembanyama and Schroder were surprisingly matched up several times throughout the contest. At one point in overtime, Wemby even picked up Schroder full-court. They were seen chirping at one another at various points as well.

Get Schroder to guard Wemby all game, imo pic.twitter.com/l1OLIdqZpC — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) November 5, 2023

😂 He too tall to be chasing that lil mf pic.twitter.com/bYsbvyrVkT — Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) November 5, 2023

San Antonio led by as much as 22 points and held a 15-point advantage before the fourth quarter. But Toronto outscored them 39-24 in the final quarter to force overtime. The Raptors won 123-116 in OT.

Schroder finished the contest with 24 points and 6 assists. Wembanyama tallied 20 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 blocks.