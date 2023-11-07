 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 6, 2023

Victor Wembanyama goes viral for petty move against veteran

November 6, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Dennis Schroder trying to help up Victor Wembanyama during Spurs-Raptors game

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama on Sunday did not endear himself to Toronto Raptors guard Dennis Schroder.

The Spurs led the Raptors 54-35 with less than 10 seconds to play before halftime at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Raptors star Pascal Siakam was fouled right before he swung the ball to teammate Dennis Schroder waiting at the left wing. Wembanyama fell to his feet as he tried to close out on Schroder.

The German offered a hand to help the Frenchman up. The latter declined.

Schroder then appeared to mutter, “I was trying to help you up.”

Wemby was not having it.

Wembanyama and Schroder were surprisingly matched up several times throughout the contest. At one point in overtime, Wemby even picked up Schroder full-court. They were seen chirping at one another at various points as well.

San Antonio led by as much as 22 points and held a 15-point advantage before the fourth quarter. But Toronto outscored them 39-24 in the final quarter to force overtime. The Raptors won 123-116 in OT.

Schroder finished the contest with 24 points and 6 assists. Wembanyama tallied 20 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 blocks.

Article Tags

Dennis SchroderVictor Wembanyama
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus