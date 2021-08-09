Video: Ben Simmons working on 3-point shot with Rajon Rondo

Ben Simmons desperately needs to improve his offensive game this summer, and the former No. 1 overall pick has been trying to do just that.

A video surfaced on Monday that showed Simmons working on his 3-point shot with Rajon Rondo. Simmons looked quite comfortable and hit all three shots that were shown in the clip:

For what it’s worth, Rondo struggled with 3-point shots earlier in his career. He converted less than 30 percent of them in eight of his first nine NBA seasons but has improved in recent years. He converted more than 40 percent in time split between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers last season, though he didn’t attempt very many.

Simmons barely ever attempts a 3-pointer, even when he’s wide open. His inability to hit outside shots has made him a one-dimensional player. He seemed downright terrified of shooting in the playoffs, which is why Doc Rivers basically threw him under the bus after the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated.

Simmons has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason. His relationship with the Sixers seems to be in a terrible place, so he may be trying to show rival teams that he is working to improve.