Video: Bobby Portis had hilarious response to question about Giannis

The opportunity to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the main reasons Bobby Portis signed with the Milwaukee Bucks last offseason, but the big man isn’t quite ready to think about how he might describe “The Greek Freak” to his kids.

Portis scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Milwaukee’s win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. Antetokounmpo, who returned from a knee injury not too long ago, scored a game-high 41 points. After the game, a reporter asked Portis how he will look back in 30 years on what Giannis is accomplishing right now. Portis had a hilarious reaction.

"I ain't trying to think about 56." @BPortistime when asked what stories he'll tell about Giannis in 30 years. #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV Game 4: Wednesday, 9 PM ET, ABC pic.twitter.com/RUWMpSqAPn — NBA (@NBA) July 12, 2021

Portis is 26, and he joked that he isn’t quite ready to start thinking about himself at age 56.

“30 years? I’m 26 now, I’d be 56. I ain’t even trying to think about 56, I ain’t gonna lie,” Portis said. “I’m just saying, I’m 26. Damn, what ya’ll trying to put 30 on me already?”

Of course, Portis went on to praise Giannis for his incredible skill and leadership.

Portis has played a key role for the Bucks this season, and they’ll need him to continue to contribute in the NBA Finals. Perhaps he would be more comfortable waiting until after the series to reflect.