Video: Brandon Ingram is hitting the weights during his time off

Brandon Ingram has been working hard to improve his physique.

Ingram’s personal trainer shared video last week that showed Ingram working out. The New Orleans Pelicans forward is seen doing some weight work and training in a swimming pool.

Brandon Ingram working Every player is working in the offseason now, not just on their skills, but their body. They know it’s the foundation. It’s a real requirement now, otherwise you get left behind. ( @Kieon) pic.twitter.com/hvYKLkOo98 — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) June 15, 2020

Ingram was the No. 2 overall pick by the Lakers in 2016 and regarded as a talented player. He has a naturally skinny frame and is listed at 6-foot-7 and 190 pounds. If he’s able to beef up and add some muscle, that could help him as a player.

The 22-year-old is averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season, all of which represent career-high marks. He is in his first season with the Pelicans after being traded to New Orleans in the Anthony Davis trade.