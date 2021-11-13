Video: Bronny James already has insane leaping ability

Bronny James looks very much like a product of his genetics in at least one aspect of his game.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James posted a video to Instagram over the weekend of his 17-year-old son Bronny throwing down an amazing dunk. As part of a dunk contest for Sierra Canyon’s annual Midnight Madness event, Bronny busted out an off-the-backboard windmill dunk and got his head above the rim. Have a look.

The 6-foot-4 Bronny is currently a junior at Sierra Canyon and plays as a combo guard. He will be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024.

Bronny already went viral for looking jacked last year. Now having the James family athleticism on top of that is showing how much potential Bronny truly has as a prospect.

