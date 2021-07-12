Video: Cam Johnson has huge dunk on PJ Tucker

Cam Johnson delivered a huge dunk on PJ Tucker during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Johnson was driving with the ball and took off from the paint to try a dunk during the third quarter of his Phoenix Suns’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tucker slid over to try and take a charge, but he got over too late.

Johnson dunked all over him:

Tucker couldn’t believe he was called for a foul, which led to this great face:

The Bucks challenged the foul call. The play was reviewed and Tucker was still called for a foul. Not only did the dunk count, but Johnson also made his free throw.