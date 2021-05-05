Video: Charles Barkley has finally fixed his golf swing

Charles Barkley used to have one of the worst golf swings you will ever see, but the Hall of Famer has finally managed to work out the kinks.

Barkley took part in the Regions Tradition charity golf tournament in Hoover, Ala., on Wednesday. Everyone was expecting to see the same old clunky swing for which Barkley has been ruthlessly mocked in the past, but the 58-year-old shocked the world on the first tee.

BREAKING: Charles Barkley is good at golf now. pic.twitter.com/RgHPdKpGMa — Drew Carter (@Drewdle25) May 5, 2021

Barkley’s first drive wasn’t just luck, either. He has an entirely new swing, and it’s buttery smooth.

Charles Barkley put in some serious work on that golf swing. Looking good Chuck! @RegionsTrad @aldotcomSports pic.twitter.com/SO1Kxofzad — LaurenSisler (@LaurenSisler) May 5, 2021

Barkley used to have an insane hitch in his swing where he would literally stop in the middle of it before making contact with the ball. You can see what it looked like below:

Now that his golf game seems to be ironed out, perhaps Barkley can work on his baseball swing. That swing, which you can see here, is almost as bad as his old golf swing was.