Video: Charles Barkley did world’s worst Boston accent

Charles Barkley’s attempt at a Boston accent this week was (dare we say it?) … absolutely turrible.

During TNT’s coverage of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and Heat in Boston on Thursday, Barkley was asked by his co-hosts to say a very Bostonian sentence — “I saw Ernie [Johnson] at Fenway Park eating chowder on top of The [Green] Monster.” Barkley gave it a spin with his “best” local accent … and made ears bleed everywhere.

Take a listen.

Charles Barkley doing a Boston accent is pain pic.twitter.com/9NSYNi8NnN — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) May 26, 2023

For Barkley, a native of Alabama, that just sounded like his regular voice (with a touch of helium and the exaggerated “ah” sound in place of the “r”). Needless to say, Chuck wouldn’t be a very convincing undercover informant in a remake of “The Departed.”

Even if Barkley probably deserves an “F” for effort there, it could have been far worse. After all, co-host Shaquille O’Neal’s attempts at speaking foreign languages have been even more horrific.