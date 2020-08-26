Video: Shaq tried to speak Greek to Giannis Antetokounmpo and left him so confused

Shaq tried a little something extra to relate to Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday, and it did not go well.

Antetokounmpo joined TNT to accept the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. Shaquille O’Neal tried to congratulate him by speaking in Greek, but his lack of command of the language left Giannis confused.

Take a look at the video of Giannis’ reaction to Shaq.

.@SHAQ might have Giannis’ last name down, but his Greek still needs some work pic.twitter.com/MHXIuKtQwC — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 25, 2020

Even if Shaq’s Greek leaves a lot to be desired, he should still be praised for getting the Bucks star’s last name right.

With a donation from Chuck on the line, @SHAQ finally got Giannis' last name right pic.twitter.com/E47hxpQIQR — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 25, 2020

Antetokounmpo won NBA MVP last year and this year won Defensive Player of the Year for the first time in his career. He looks likely to capture MVP for the second year in a row, too. Now he’s trying to lead his Milwaukee Bucks to the championship.