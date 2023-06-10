 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 9, 2023

Video: Conor McGregor hit Heat mascot with savage punch during bit at game

June 9, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Conor McGregor in the cage

Conor McGregor looks ahead. Photo Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Conor McGregor never pulls any punches … even when his opponent is Burnie The Mascot.

The UFC superstar McGregor attended Friday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. During a timeout in the third quarter, Burnie, the Heat mascot, came out and did a bit with McGregor.

Though Burnie showed up prepared with oversized gloves and a boxing robe (while McGregor was just in a red velour outfit), you might be able to guess how it went. The former two-division champ McGregor quickly put Burnie down with one brutal left … before adding in a second left to finish the job.

Here is the video of the bit.

Another angle of the ruthless blows can be seen below.

On one hand, Burnie had to have known what he was getting himself into. But he probably wasn’t expecting McGregor to treat him like Jose Aldo there (and to tack on the finishing blow too like it was a scene from “Cobra Kai”).

Truth be told though, that was a pretty accurate representation of what the Nuggets did to the Heat on Friday. They won convincingly by a 108-95 final to take a commanding 3-1 lead (with the series going back to Denver for a potential closeout game on Monday).

But hey, at least McGregor performs better on the basketball court than he does on the baseball diamond.

Article Tags

BurnieConor McGregorMascotsNBA playoffs 2023
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus