Video: Conor McGregor hit Heat mascot with savage punch during bit at game

Conor McGregor never pulls any punches … even when his opponent is Burnie The Mascot.

The UFC superstar McGregor attended Friday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. During a timeout in the third quarter, Burnie, the Heat mascot, came out and did a bit with McGregor.

Though Burnie showed up prepared with oversized gloves and a boxing robe (while McGregor was just in a red velour outfit), you might be able to guess how it went. The former two-division champ McGregor quickly put Burnie down with one brutal left … before adding in a second left to finish the job.

Here is the video of the bit.

Conor McGregor just knocked out Burnie pic.twitter.com/w1IdovFhrX — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 10, 2023

Another angle of the ruthless blows can be seen below.

I guess Conor McGregor is finally back in the win column pic.twitter.com/Cfg1S51NXc — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) June 10, 2023

On one hand, Burnie had to have known what he was getting himself into. But he probably wasn’t expecting McGregor to treat him like Jose Aldo there (and to tack on the finishing blow too like it was a scene from “Cobra Kai”).

Truth be told though, that was a pretty accurate representation of what the Nuggets did to the Heat on Friday. They won convincingly by a 108-95 final to take a commanding 3-1 lead (with the series going back to Denver for a potential closeout game on Monday).

But hey, at least McGregor performs better on the basketball court than he does on the baseball diamond.