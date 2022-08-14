 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 13, 2022

Video: Damian Lillard had hilarious gaffe while driving

August 13, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Damian Lillard in a Blazers jersey

Dec 16, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Other than being a superstar athlete with a $270 million contract, Damian Lillard is just like the rest of us.

The Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard went viral for a funny blunder he had while driving this week. Lillard was heading up the road when he suddenly got out of his ride while stopped in traffic. It turns out that he forgot his to-go container of food on the roof of the vehicle.

Here is the video, which was first posted by Lillard’s wife Kay’la to TikTok.

What is by far the most impressive is that the food somehow managed to stay on the roof for the whole time that Lillard was driving (however long that was). That to-go box clearly has ice in its veins just like Lillard does.

The six-time All-Star Lillard walked away from the goof with his entire meal intact. But we know of another NBA star who probably wouldn’t have been quite as lucky.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus