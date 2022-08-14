Video: Damian Lillard had hilarious gaffe while driving

Other than being a superstar athlete with a $270 million contract, Damian Lillard is just like the rest of us.

The Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard went viral for a funny blunder he had while driving this week. Lillard was heading up the road when he suddenly got out of his ride while stopped in traffic. It turns out that he forgot his to-go container of food on the roof of the vehicle.

Here is the video, which was first posted by Lillard’s wife Kay’la to TikTok.

Dame left the to-go box on the whip 🤣 Wonder how long until he realized (via https://t.co/tFZ6MdelpJ) pic.twitter.com/OeCoX9qmi0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 14, 2022

What is by far the most impressive is that the food somehow managed to stay on the roof for the whole time that Lillard was driving (however long that was). That to-go box clearly has ice in its veins just like Lillard does.

The six-time All-Star Lillard walked away from the goof with his entire meal intact. But we know of another NBA star who probably wouldn’t have been quite as lucky.