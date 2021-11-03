Video: Derek Fisher had savage screw-up talking about Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers point guard is doing no favors for their current one.

After the Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, retired ex-Laker Derek Fisher had a savage screw-up while talking about Russell Westbrook. Live on Spectrum SportsNet, Fisher accidentally called the former MVP “Russell Westbrick.” Check out the hilarious video.

NOOO WAY DEREK FISHER LET THAT SLIP LMFAO “westbrick” 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/6403lOCw9e — 🎃 (@ykshipmate) November 3, 2021

“Westbrick” is the disparaging nickname that Westbrook has gotten from social media because of his often-poor shooting ability. The fact that Fisher was talking about Westbrook missing layups at the time of the “Westbrick” slip makes it almost seem like he knew exactly what he was saying too.

Fisher’s funny goof probably won’t faze Westbrook much though. After all, he once got hit with a much more intentional “Westbrick” from a rival.

Photo: Jan 28, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher gestures as he watches second half play in a 103-93 loss to Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports