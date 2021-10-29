Video: Derrick Rose still gets MVP chants in Chicago

If there was any doubt that Derrick Rose remains beloved in the city of Chicago, Thursday night’s game will disavow you of that notion.

Rose returned to Chicago with the New York Knicks Thursday, coming off the bench as New York’s backup point guard. The former Bulls star drew a foul on an and-one, showing off some prime form in the process.

As Rose stepped to the line, he was greeted with “MVP” chants despite his status as a visitor.

MVP chants for D Rose where it all began pic.twitter.com/2fGvu8XFJm — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) October 29, 2021

Rose has received similar treatment in the past when returning to Chicago. It’s still pretty remarkable that it would continue over five years after his departure from the Bulls. It was an admittedly nostalgic crowd, though, as the team was honoring Joakim Noah on Thursday.

The 2011 NBA MVP left without any hard feelings toward the Bulls, and they have even been linked to a possible reunion in the past. It’s clear he’d be warmly embraced if he did come back.

