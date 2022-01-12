Video: Devin Booker got upset with Raptors’ mascot

The Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors played in an empty Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night, but someone still managed to distract Devin Booker on a late-game free throw attempt. The Suns star made it clear that he was not pleased.

The Suns were up 93-92 with 6.5 seconds remaining when Booker was sent to the line. After he converted the first of his two free throws, Booker complained to an official that the Raptors’ mascot, who is known as “The Raptor,” was waving his arms behind the basket.

Devin Booker complains about the Raptor’s mascot distracting him at the line pic.twitter.com/kOBklIsYhe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 12, 2022

As you can see below, The Raptor did try to mess with Booker:

been a long time since ive laughed this hard. *this* is what Booker was mad at. look at that verticality!!! pic.twitter.com/IodruVIsbZ — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 12, 2022

The mascot moved to a different spot for the second free throw, which Booker also hit. Phoenix went on to win 99-95.

After the game, Booker joked that he hashed things out with The Raptor and the two are “homies now.” He also admitted that he even complains when his own teammates try to distract him during practice.

More Devin Booker: "I was trying to get him out the way. It worked. I'm glad to be shooting it without him down there. We play shooting game all the time every day and these two do the same thing and I complain then. That's just me." pic.twitter.com/r6Kz2W5C8o — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) January 12, 2022

Booker probably wouldn’t have noticed someone jumping around in a full arena, but it was hard to miss The Raptor given the situation. Between that and what Benny the Bull did with Alex Caruso recently, mascots have been putting in serious work around the league.