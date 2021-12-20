Alex Caruso loved Bulls mascot’s savage troll of Lakers

Alex Caruso got the win over his former team on Sunday and also got another hearty laugh at their expense afterwards.

Caruso’s Chicago Bulls defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in an exciting 115-110 affair. Caruso finished with 17 key points as well as nine rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

After the game, Bulls mascot, Benny the Bull, tweeted a picture of himself holding up a funny photo about Caruso and the Lakers. The photo used the popular Wolverine meme to indicate that the Lakers really missed Caruso.

Caruso reacted to the meme, tweeting, “Bro is this real? Benny has no chill.”

After spending the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Lakers and becoming an ultimate fan favorite, Caruso left this past summer to sign with the Bulls. He is now 2-0 against the Lakers since leaving. The Bulls also have a better record overall this season at 18-10 to the Lakers’ 16-15.

The 27-year-old Caruso seemingly wanted to return to the Lakers as a free agent, but the feeling was apparently not quite mutual. That probably helps explain why Caruso got such a kick out of Benny the Bull’s meme here.

