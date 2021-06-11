Video: Donovan Mitchell kicks chair in frustration

Donovan Mitchell has a lot to be pleased about so far in Utah’s Western Conference semifinals series with the Los Angeles Clippers. But there was one moment where he had some issues.

During a timeout break in the fourth quarter of Game 2 between his Jazz and the Clippers, Mitchell was frustrated. He expressed his frustration by kicking a chair.

Donovan Mitchell kicking a chair pic.twitter.com/Qw2MnR435F — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 11, 2021

The frustration seems odd coming from Mitchell given the end result for the game. But at that time, Mitchell had made just one of his last three shot. He also committed a turnover that turned into a Reggie Jackson three-pointer, giving the Clippers the lead just before that timeout.

The Jazz rebounded from down 101-99 to win 117-111. They now lead the series 2-0. Mitchell scored 37 points on 15/29 shooting with six threes.