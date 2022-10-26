 Skip to main content
Video: Dorian Finney-Smith nailed unsuspecting fan in stands with bad pass

October 25, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Dorian Finney-Smith had a perfect bullseye during Tuesday’s game in New Orleans … just the completely wrong kind of bullseye, unfortunately.

The Dallas Mavericks forward Finney-Smith went Shaqtin’ A Fool in the first quarter against the Pelicans. While trying to kick the ball back out after an offensive rebound, Finney-Smith got his pass attempt tipped by Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado. As a result, the ball changed trajectory and drilled a poor woman who was standing courtside in the back of the head.

Take a look.

It is hard to tell who was most at fault for that unfortunate misadventure — Finney-Smith for throwing the pass, Alvarado for tipping it, or the woman herself for being completely oblivious to live play on her side of the court. But you at least have to give the woman credit for somehow not spilling a single drop of water from her open bottle despite the hit to the noggin.

At least the Finney-Smith pass was not as horrible as the one last year from his now-teammate Christian Wood that also took out a fan in the stands.

