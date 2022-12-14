Video: Draymond Green gets Bucks fan kicked out of game

Draymond Green got a fan ejected from Tuesday night’s game between his Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Green’s Warriors were down 85-62 midway through the third quarter. Steph Curry was attempting a 3-pointer and drew a foul call, giving him three free throws.

Curry made his first two free throws, and then Green had an issue. The Warriors veteran started talking to the officials to get the fan tossed.

Draymond went to the officials to have a fan removed from the game pic.twitter.com/HPrDvVKNOO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2022

Here is another angle:

Draymond had this fan ejected from the Bucks-Warriors game 👀 pic.twitter.com/hCN5pO7USH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2022

Green and the fan were going at it a minute earlier.

Green was called for a foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who went to the free throw line. While the free throws were taking place, Green was exchanging words with the fan.

Here is the exchange:

Draymond Green going at it with some of the Bucks fans about a foul call 👀pic.twitter.com/nbDBAgEfV9 — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) December 14, 2022

Green probably learned the move from his buddy LeBron James, who infamously did the same thing to a Pacers fan last year.