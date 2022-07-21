Video: Draymond Green takes funny shot at Clippers

Draymond Green couldn’t resist taking a funny shot at one of his rival teams.

Green was part of the 2022 ESPYs this summer, which was hosted by his teammate, Steph Curry. Green had a couch setup and microphone for his “The Draymond Green Show” podcast.

He joked in his intros that they were live from Los Angeles, “home of seven professional teams. And the Clippers.”

Draymond taking a shot at the Clippers pic.twitter.com/Ghcjw90eIE — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 21, 2022

Green’s delivery on that joke was perfect.

The Clippers have been among the Warriors’ rivals in the Western Conference over the last several years. Green’s infamous confrontation with Kevin Durant also happened to come against the Clippers in 2018. Now it was Green’s chance to get some revenge, and he did.