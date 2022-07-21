 Skip to main content
Video: Draymond Green takes funny shot at Clippers

July 20, 2022
by Larry Brown
May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green couldn’t resist taking a funny shot at one of his rival teams.

Green was part of the 2022 ESPYs this summer, which was hosted by his teammate, Steph Curry. Green had a couch setup and microphone for his “The Draymond Green Show” podcast.

He joked in his intros that they were live from Los Angeles, “home of seven professional teams. And the Clippers.”

Green’s delivery on that joke was perfect.

The Clippers have been among the Warriors’ rivals in the Western Conference over the last several years. Green’s infamous confrontation with Kevin Durant also happened to come against the Clippers in 2018. Now it was Green’s chance to get some revenge, and he did.

