Video: Dwight Howard shot a free throw from really really deep

Dwight Howard has been an excellent player throughout most of his career, but free throw shooting has been a weakness for him.

Howard is a 58.7 percent free throw shooter for his career. This season he’s shooting just 52.8 percent. His struggles this year likely explain why he tried something extremely unconventional on Wednesday.

Howard attempted a free throw in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics from just inside the free throw circle, a good couple of feet behind the free throw line.

Dwight Howard tire ses lancers… assez loin derrière la ligne. pic.twitter.com/o0AWIXUCNz — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) January 21, 2021

Howard was 1/2 from the line in the game.

Howard actually has attempted free throws from behind the free throw line in the past. He began that strategy after working with Nick Van Exel last year. But Wednesday’s attempt was from even longer than he had tried before.

Has anyone seen any reporting on why Dwight Howard is shooting free throws a few feet behind the free throw line? As best I can tell, it started in the 2/6 game against Houston. pic.twitter.com/SASEhpmIn6 — Ben Falk (@bencfalk) February 24, 2020

Howard has tried many different strategies to improve his free throw shooting over time. He admitted a long time ago that his free throw issues were mental.

What may really surprise you is that Howard really is money on free throws when it’s not a game situation.