Video: Dwyane Wade catches Shaq sleeping backstage

March 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Dwyane Wade caught his TNT crewmate Shaquille O’Neal sleeping on Tuesday.

Wade and Shaq are two of the analysts during TNT’s NBA coverage on Tuesday nights. Wade posted two videos on Instagram that showed Shaq appearing to take a nap backstage. Shaq seemed to have an astronaut-like powered air purifying respirator helmet on backstage.

Shaq appears to be trying to protect himself from COVID-19 even while sleeping. Luckily for TNT he was awake enough to provide commentary when they were on air. He gave some love to Devin Booker, who was originally left off the All-Star team.

