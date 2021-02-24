LeBron James defends ‘disrespected’ Devin Booker over All-Star snub

LeBron James defended Devin Booker in a tweet sent on Tuesday after the reserves for the All-Star Game were announced.

Booker was among the top snubs in the Western Conference. James called Booker the “most disrespected player” in the NBA.

Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in our league!!! Simple as that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2021

The funny thing about saying players were snubbed from the All-Star team is that you should also have to say who should be removed from the team. So if James thinks Booker was “disrespected,” he should also tell us who should be replaced. But that’s the thing — he and others love to complain, but they don’t provide solutions.

Does James think Booker deserved it over Phoenix Suns teammate Chris Paul, who is also James’ buddy? How about over Anthony Davis, James’ Lakers teammate? Give us a name, James, or keep it to yourself.

Of course, Davis will likely miss the game due to injury, so Booker will probably be included anyway.