Video emerges of Dillon Brooks’ troll move targeting LeBron James

There really is no stopping Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks from trying every trick he can to get under the skin of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

In one of his latest shenanigans aimed at the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, Brooks appeared to give James a high-five after a free throw during Tuesday’s meeting between the Lakers and the Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

That’ a normal gesture between teammates, but Brooks and James play for different teams. James seemed to realize Brooks was back to trolling him again, giving the former Oregon Ducks star a stare, only for Brooks to return the favor by staring back at James.

You can check out that interaction here:

Dillon Brooks high-fives LeBron James after free throw 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂@12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/CJyN6JOYam — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) December 24, 2025

Brooks has proven over and over that he’s not one to back down from James. The two have a long history of enmity on and off the court, dating back to Brooks’ time with the Memphis Grizzlies, with Brooks usually the instigator. Now with the Suns, Brooks has gotten more opportunities to irritate “The King,” as Phoenix and Los Angeles play in the same division.

Brooks won this round, though, as the Suns came away with a 132-108 victory over James and the Lakers. He even led Phoenix with 25 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field, while James paced Los Angeles with 23 points on 7-for-14 shooting.