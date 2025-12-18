Dillon Brooks takes more shots at LeBron James in the media

Dillon Brooks is continuing to prod The King.

The Phoenix Suns swingman Brooks spoke with reporters on Wednesday a few days after his team’s game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. During the game at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz., Brooks and James were seen talking trash to each other multiple times.

Eventually, Brooks was even ejected after getting knocked to the ground by James after a shot attempt and then proceeding to angrily get into James’ face. You can see the video of the incident here.

During his media session on Wednesday, Brooks continued the barbs aimed at James.

“I guess he’s a social-media junkie,’’ Brooks said of James, per Griffin DeMarrais of AZ Family. “He be all over the socials, so he be seeing I guess what I’m saying. … He thinks that people should think a way about him or not say nothing about him or play a certain way, and I’m not going to play that way.

“He gets in his moods or in his modes or whatever it is, and I’m all for that,” added Brooks. “I wish we let him shoot that shot [on Sunday]. S–t would have been an airball.”

Brooks appeared to be referring to James being fouled on a late three-point attempt in the final seconds of Sunday’s game. James went on to make two of his three ensuing free throws, and the Lakers walked away with the 116-114 win over the Suns.

Meanwhile, Brooks and James have developed a real rivalry over the last few years (mainly at the former’s behest). Brooks made a point of antagonizing James during a head-to-head playoff series back in 2023 and has continued to irritate James during virtually every meeting since, also including the previous time that they played this season in Los Angeles.