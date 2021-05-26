Video: Evan Fournier calls Kevin Durant a b-tch

The Boston Celtics have barely put up a fight in the first two games of their playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, but that didn’t stop Evan Fournier from verbally trashing Kevin Durant on Tuesday night.

With the Celtics trailing 98-74 in the third quarter, Fournier was called for a foul and had words for Durant after the play. Durant looked like he wanted to walk away at first, but he quickly turned around when Fournier kept jawing at him. The Celtics guard then clearly called Durant a “b-tch” before the two were separated.

Here’s the video:

Fournier calls Kevin Durant a bitch while down by a billion pic.twitter.com/YSiSfW9Yni — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 26, 2021

It’s unclear what sparked the exchange, but there are two ways of looking at it. Some say Fournier shouldn’t be running his mouth with his team down more than 20 points and about to drop the first two games of a playoff series. Others would argue that it was nice to see someone on the Boston side at least showing some fight.

Durant has a reputation for letting trash talk bother him, so perhaps Fournier was trying to get under his skin. Although, it may be too late for that at this point.