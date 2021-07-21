Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo shockingly got called for traveling on this play

The NBA is notorious for not calling minor infractions, especially against superstars. That’s why it was so surprising to see the officials in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday call Giannis Antetokounmpo for traveling.

The Milwaukee Bucks were taking the ball out against the Phoenix Suns following a Cameron Payne 3-pointer to make it 29-21. Antetokounmpo let the ball roll up the court before picking it up. He then easily took 2-3 steps before dribbling.

The Giannis travel was very Westbrookian pic.twitter.com/UjKr3A28pP — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 21, 2021

Yes, that’s usually something the officials would let go. But they actually called it this time.

Nothing was worse than when LeBron got away with this travel two years ago. What’s also surprising was seeing Scott Foster’s crew call something that favored Chris Paul’s team.