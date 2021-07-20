 Skip to main content
Scott Foster officiating Game 6 is bad news for Chris Paul, Suns

July 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Scott Foster

Scott Foster is officiating Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. That could be very bad news for Chris Paul.

Paul has infamously had a rocky relationship with Foster. That has spilled over onto the court, where Paul’s team has gone 0-12 in the last 12 playoff games officiated by Foster.

Paul is well aware of the situation and made reference to it after a Suns playoff loss in May. Foster was also the crew chief for Game 3 of the series, which the Suns lost as many expected.

In addition to Foster, Eric Lewis and Tony Brothers are also part of the crew. The Bucks probably are maintaining their focus, but this might be a reason for them to celebrate.

