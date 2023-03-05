Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously got duped by autograph seeker

Even the great Giannis Antetokounmpo can fall for pump fakes.

Video went viral from before Saturday’s Milwaukee Bucks-Philadelphia 76ers game of the Bucks star Antetokounmpo autographing a hat for some young fans wearing Milwaukee jerseys. The fans excitedly scurried away … only for one of them to then take off the Bucks jersey and reveal a 76ers jersey underneath.

Check out the funny video.

LMAOOOO dawg she really pretended to be a Bucks fan to get Giannis autograph pic.twitter.com/BHDtCS38ej — َ (@FeelLikeDrew) March 5, 2023

Saturday’s game took place in Milwaukee, so that fan was pretty deep undercover. But between the successful autograph finesse and the 76ers going on to defeat the Bucks 133-130 to snap their 16-game winning streak, it turned out to be a real day to remember for the fan.

At least we know that Antetokounmpo is a kind-hearted dude. He even said in the past that he does not mind fans selling the items that he autographs.