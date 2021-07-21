Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo gets emotional after winning championship

Giannis Antetokounmpo was extremely emotional upon winning the NBA championship on Tuesday night.

Giannis had a performance for the ages, scoring 50 points with 14 rebounds and five blocks in his Milwaukee Bucks’ 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6.

The 26-year-old Greek Freak is in his eighth season in Milwaukee. He had won two NBA MVP Awards but flamed out in the playoffs. He faced criticism for not getting it done in the postseason. He faced questions about whether he would leave Milwaukee for a big-market team.

But Antetokounmpo stuck with the Bucks, kept his eye on the big goal, and finally achieved it. That’s what resulted in all the emotions coming out:

Giannis is an NBA champion pic.twitter.com/FzcokKGhW6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2021

That was beautiful to see.

Antetokounmpo staying in Milwaukee and winning a title with the Bucks is a big victory for the NBA and small-market teams, showing you can build through the draft and win it all.