Video: Grizzlies announcer clowned LeBron James for leaving early

LeBron James pulled off his patented move on Thursday night, and it did not go unnoticed on the opposing team’s broadcast.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated James and the Los Angeles Lakers 108-95. James was not on the court for the final seconds of the contest and took the liberty of walking off without shaking hands with time still left on the clock.

Grizzlies play-by-play announcer Pete Pranica took note of James’ early exit and clowned him on the air as the closing seconds ticked away.

“LeBron James won’t stay for the finish,” said Pranica. “He’s walking to the locker room already.”

Pranica also got in a fitting line just a few seconds later about the Grizzlies’ victory. “It is not the individuals, it is the team,” he said.

For the Lakers, it was a frustrating game in what has been a frustrating season. They fell back to .500 with the loss, and head coach Frank Vogel called out the players for their effort after the game.

As for James, the early walk-off during a defeat has become his signature over the years. He even did it in another Lakers’ loss earlier this season.