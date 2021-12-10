Frank Vogel called out Lakers players after latest loss

After being the brunt of much criticism over the past few weeks, Frank Vogel is pulling an Uno reverse card amid the Los Angeles Lakers’ latest loss.

The Lakers head coach called out his players on Thursday after their double-digit defeat to the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers got out to a hot start in the first quarter but lost all three quarters after that.

Vogel was asked by reporters afterwards if he was surprised that his veteran group let up after taking an early lead.

“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised,” replied Vogel, per Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group. “I’ve seen it with our group this year.”

Vogel added that “there was just too much of a casualness to our approach” after the team got out to the first-quarter lead.

Despite their topflight roster on paper, the Lakers have been stuck in the zone of mediocrity all season. The loss to Memphis dropped them back to .500 on the year, and over a third of the season is now complete.

Vogel has largely been the scapegoat of the Lakers’ struggles, but there is only so much that he can do if the players fail to provide a consistent effort. Other prominent voices appear to agree that the problems lie elsewhere for the Lakers.

Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA Today Sports