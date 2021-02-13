Video: Grizzlies announcers sick of LeBron James flopping

The Memphis Grizzlies’ TV announcers expressed disgust after LeBron James got a favorable call despite a flop in Friday night’s game.

James flopped while trying to get an offensive rebound late in the second quarter. He had a blatant flop but still got the foul call.

Grizzlies broadcast is fed up with LeBron’s flopping pic.twitter.com/f0dzTmnPBv — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 13, 2021

Here is another angle of the flop:

just an absurd flop by lebron pic.twitter.com/8xaBsLRLLg — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) February 13, 2021

That was pathetic. Dillon Brooks still got called for a foul, sending James to the line, where he made both free throws.

The Lakers ended up winning 115-105.

James has been called out in the past for his flopping, but he defended his actions.