Friday, February 12, 2021

Video: Grizzlies announcers sick of LeBron James flopping

February 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

LeBron James flop

The Memphis Grizzlies’ TV announcers expressed disgust after LeBron James got a favorable call despite a flop in Friday night’s game.

James flopped while trying to get an offensive rebound late in the second quarter. He had a blatant flop but still got the foul call.

Here is another angle of the flop:

That was pathetic. Dillon Brooks still got called for a foul, sending James to the line, where he made both free throws.

The Lakers ended up winning 115-105.

James has been called out in the past for his flopping, but he defended his actions.

