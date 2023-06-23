Video shows Hornets mascot’s dismayed reaction to Brandon Miller pick

Not even Hugo the Hornet could contain his disappointment about the team’s draft pick of Brandon Miller.

The Charlotte Hornets decided to use their No. 2 overall pick this year on the former Alabama star Miller. They were reportedly torn between Miller and G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson with the selection. Charlotte ultimately landed on Miller though, and Henderson went one pick later to the Portland Trail Blazers.

It turns out that the Hornets fanbase probably would have much rather had Henderson instead. The response to the Miller pick from Charlotte fans was overwhelmingly negative. A viral video even showed Hugo the Hornet, the team’s mascot, dropping his head in dismay when the pick was announced at Charlotte’s draft watch party for fans at Spectrum Arena.

Check out the video below (courtesy of WCNC sports director Nick Carboni).

Here's our raw video of fans at Spectrum Center reacting to the #Hornets selecting Brandon Miller 2nd overall. Hugo, you good? @wcnc pic.twitter.com/cWiQGSPXfE — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) June 23, 2023

That is a really bad sign when not even the chipper figure in the giant team mascot costume can get excited about your arrival.

Miller, the SEC Player of the Year in 2023, has NBA All-Star-caliber talent, but it is the baggage he comes with that is the major concern. The Hornets have selected draft bust after draft bust during Michael Jordan’s tenure as owner, and the fans are clearly worried that Miller will be the latest addition to that category. Another viral video showed the boos Miller received in the arena from Charlotte fans upon being drafted.