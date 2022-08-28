Video: Jalen Rose has a worse golf swing than Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley has taken a lot of heat over the years for being a bad golfer, but we have finally found a fellow former NBA player who makes Chuck look like a PGA Tour superstar.

Jalen Rose took part in Saturday’s Ally Challenge Celebrity Shootout at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Detroit. It quickly became clear that the former Michigan star has not played much — if any — golf in his life. Rose popped his first tee shot straight up in the air and tried to catch it. Fortunately, he was given a mulligan.

@JalenRose taking full advantage of his mulligan and the crowd's advice 😂 pic.twitter.com/7dt4HKGYd2 — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) August 27, 2022

At least he made contact with the ball. Things only got worse from there. At a par-3 hole later in the event, Rose simply could not get his iron on the ball. Jack Nicklaus had to step in and give him a little lesson.

Don't show this to anyone at @espn. @JalenRose was an amazing sport in helping to raise money for charity at The @AllyChallenge. (Remember what @JackNicklaus taught you!) pic.twitter.com/K7q7Jp3ZEO — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) August 28, 2022

The event raised a lot of money for charity, so you have to give Rose credit for being a good sport. The fans were clearly glad to have him there.

Barkley has come a long way with his golf swing recently. If Rose wants to get serious about playing, the Hall of Famer may even be able to teach him a thing or two.