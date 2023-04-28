Video shows James Harden’s minor altercation with man in Las Vegas

James Harden spent some time in Las Vegas after the Philadelphia 76ers swept the Brooklyn Nets, and there was at least a portion of the trip where he did not seem to be having a good time.

TMZ obtained a video that shows Harden and another man in what appeared to be an argument outside the Flamingo early Monday morning. In the clip, Harden looked like he was upset over something before he lightly shoved and tapped the other guy in the face.

Harden seemed to notice that the group was being watched, at which point they went back inside the building. Sources told TMZ that the man Harden was beefing with is a member of the NBA star’s friend group. The two are said to have gone about their night “as if nothing had happened” after they went inside.

The video was taken two days after Harden and the Sixers finished off their opening-round playoff series against Brooklyn.

While the exchange was hardly anything to get worked up about, it was a reminder that nobody loves the nightlife scene more than Harden. He can thank the Boston Celtics, who needed six games to defeat the Atlanta Hawks, for giving him some extra time to enjoy it.