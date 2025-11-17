Video shows Jimmy Butler getting accosted on the street by angry bettor

Jimmy Butler was confronted this week by one very angry sports bettor.

Video circulated online Sunday of the Golden State Warriors star Butler getting accosted by a bettor as he was walking down a local street while wearing earbuds and carrying a cup of coffee. The video, which was filmed from the car of the bettor in question, showed the bettor calling out Butler (who was wearing a green outfit at the time) as a “f–king green apple-looking a–.”

Butler then turned around and began walking towards the bettor’s car as the bettor continued to accost him with profanities. The video then cut to the bettor saying that he supposedly put $3,000 on Butler. He then went on to call the six-time All-Star Butler a “b—h” and tell him, “You work for Vegas!”

You can see the video at the link here (but obviously watch out for the bad language).

It is unclear when exactly the video was filmed, but the Warriors are currently in the middle of a six-game road trip. They played back-to-back games against the Spurs in San Antonio on Wednesday and Friday and then played the Pelicans in New Orleans on Sunday. Meanwhile, Butler has had a nice year in the early going, averaging 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Unfortunately, these kinds of incidents are becoming all too prevalent these days with the rise of legalized sports gambling that is being embraced by major professional leagues, including the NBA. Over just the span of the last year, everyone from Kevin Durant to Jaylen Brown has spoken about getting hate from disgruntled sports bettors.