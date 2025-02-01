Kevin Durant had legendary response for angry bettor

Kevin Durant had a legendary response to an angry sports bettor who heckled him on social media Friday.

The fan, who goes by “@Hi_ImStarrr” on X, wrote some angry criticism on X aimed at Durant on Friday.

“it’s a reason why i (sic) never bet on your b-tch a– @KDTrey5,” the fan wrote (profanity censored by LBS).

Durant decided to respond to the heckler.

“Brokeyyyyy. You’ll be aight, u (sic) won’t miss that lil 4 dollars u (sic) lost tonight,” Durant wrote in a reply.

Durant mocked the fan for likely not being very wealthy. The fan heckled back and told Durant to retire.

“so we gotta be broke because you’re inconsistent? shut yo (sic) old a– up clown just retire already,” the fan wrote in response (censored by LBS).

Durant then told the fan that they were obviously bad at sports wagers.

“We?? Im (sic) talkin (sic) to you, nobody else…stop betting!! You aren’t good enough at it,” Durant replied.

Durant’s Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State Warriors 130-105 on Friday night. Durant went 6/13 with 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block and 5 three-pointers. He made back-to-back threes to end the third quarter and played well overall in the game. But he must not have met whatever individual terms the fan had bet on and probably fell short of his individual propositions, such as for his point total.

From Durant’s perspective, you could see where he would be frustrated and want to hammer the fan in response. He played well, shot well, and his team won on the road by a good amount. Then on top of that, he’s still hearing from an angry fan. It’s no wonder why he decided not to hold back.