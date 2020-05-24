Video: Justin Thomas calls Charles Barkley a ‘fat a–‘ on live TV

There was plenty of friendly trash talk exchanged during “The Match” on Sunday, but the best of it did not come from the golfers. Believe it or not, Justin Thomas may have taken that honor.

Thomas joined the TNT broadcast as a special guest analyst for the charity match that pitted Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. Charles Barkley was also part of the production, and Thomas and Barkley had a hilarious exchange at one point when Chuck said he wasn’t impressed by a beautiful bunker shot from Woods.

“I don’t know what y’all are so excited about,” Barkley said of the shot. “He’s a golf pro. You don’t see me get excited when a guy dunks a ball.”

Thomas, who of course is also a pro golfer, couldn’t let it slide. He fired back at Barkley by telling Sir Charles he would “love to see your fat a– try to dunk a ball right now.”

We originally thought Manning might win the award for best smack talker with the way he heckled Brady on the driving range, but Thomas came out of nowhere when he roasted Barkley. We didn’t know J.T. had that in him.