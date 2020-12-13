Video: Emotional Karl-Anthony Towns did not walk out for introductions

An emotional Karl-Anthony Towns did not walk out for pregame introductions on Saturday as he appeared to reflect upon all the tragedy that he has dealt with this year.

The Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday hosted the Memphis Grizzlies for their first preseason game of the upcoming season. During intros, Towns was shown sitting on the bench, with his head in his hands.

You can see the emotions from Karl-Anthony Towns who didn't walk out like usual in the pregame introduction. Towns lost his mom earlier this year due to complications of COVID-19 & spoke recently of how tough it'll be to be play knowing she's not there to watch him #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/KlpTO0WvN6 — Pierre Noujaim (@TheNoujFOX9) December 13, 2020

Towns’ mother died from COVID-19. He recently shared that seven of his family members died from COVID-19.

Though he did not come out for the introductions, Towns played in the game. The 2015 No. 1 pick is entering his sixth NBA season.