Video: Emotional Karl-Anthony Towns did not walk out for introductions

December 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Karl-Anthony Towns

An emotional Karl-Anthony Towns did not walk out for pregame introductions on Saturday as he appeared to reflect upon all the tragedy that he has dealt with this year.

The Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday hosted the Memphis Grizzlies for their first preseason game of the upcoming season. During intros, Towns was shown sitting on the bench, with his head in his hands.

Towns’ mother died from COVID-19. He recently shared that seven of his family members died from COVID-19.

Though he did not come out for the introductions, Towns played in the game. The 2015 No. 1 pick is entering his sixth NBA season.

