Video: Kevin Durant hugs ex-Warriors teammates after win

Kevin Durant had nothing but love for his former teammates after Saturday’s game.

Durant’s Brooklyn Nets beat the Golden State Warriors on the road 134-117 on Saturday night. The contest marked the first time Durant faced the Warriors at the Chase Center since leaving the team for the Nets in 2019.

The Warriors played Durant a tribute video (seen here) to thank him for his contributions over three seasons with the team, which included two championships.

“The tribute video was cool. I think about those moments daily. Every single moment that I’ve had in this league I think about it and try to analyze it and get better from it,” Durant said after the game.

KD had 20 points, five rebounds and six assists in the win. After the game, he shared hugs with Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Steph Curry.

KD’s farewell for Klay, Draymond, Curry. Final time these two teams will play this season. pic.twitter.com/45vGddo23Z — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 14, 2021

Seeing Durant and Green hug was mildly surprising given some of their history. But apparently Durant has remained very tight with Thompson.

Kevin Durant said he and Klay Thompson talk "a couple times a week", as Thompson continues to rehab from his Achilles injury. "Obviously, I know what that process is like," Durant said, adding that he knows Thompson is itching to get back out on the floor to shoot. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 14, 2021

The Nets were already tough after having both Durant and Kyrie Irving on the team. But they got even better when James Harden joined the duo. Harden had 16 assists in the game.