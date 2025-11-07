Video shows Kevin Durant trolling Ja Morant’s dad with a ruthless line

Kevin Durant still has not lost his fastball when it comes to trash talk.

Durant and the Houston Rockets faced off on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. The game took place at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn., and Tee Morant (the father of Grizzlies star Ja Morant) was a familiar figure sitting courtside for the contest.

Video went viral online of a ruthless moment that Durant had with Tee during the game. At one point in the contest, Durant talked trash about Tee’s son Ja.

“Your son don’t wanna be here,” said Durant. “We know it’s your last weekend. Enjoy your time.”

Durant was referencing Ja’s reported unhappiness with Memphis. The two-time NBA All-Star Ja was recently suspended by the Grizzlies for “conduct detrimental to the team” after a confrontation with their head coach Tuomas Iisalo. Since then, multiple suitors have already emerged in a potential trade for Ja.

It is unclear when exactly a Morant trade could materialize, if at all (though this season’s NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 5, 2026). But at least Durant is getting his jokes off in the meantime.

The former NBA MVP Durant went on to have a poor game on Wednesday against the Grizzlies, scoring just 11 points on 5/18 shooting. But thanks to 28 points from Amen Thompson and a 20-16-7 line from Alperen Sengun, the Rockets still cruised to an easy 124-109 victory. Meanwhile, Durant also got to become the latest NBA star to have some fun at Tee’s expense.