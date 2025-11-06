Another rival team has been linked to Ja Morant in trade rumors

Ja Morant’s list of potential suitors appears to be expanding.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are monitoring Morant’s situation with the Memphis Grizzlies, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on Wednesday. Amick notes that the Sacramento Kings are also monitoring Morant but that the Houston Rockets are unlikely to pursue the two-time All-Star guard.

We already heard earlier in the week that the Kings were indeed eyeing the possibility of a Morant trade. Now it looks like they will have competition from at least one other Western Conference team.

Morant, 26, is unhappy right now in Memphis and was just suspended by the Grizzlies over “conduct detrimental to the team” following a confrontation with head coach Tuomas Iisalo. During a recent loss as well, Morant appeared to be completely checked out on the team.

The high-flying Morant has been with Memphis for his entire NBA career (since 2019) and remains under contract through 2028. But with the Grizzlies also struggling at 3-5 on the early season, the partnership between the two sides is looking tenuous at best right now.

As for the Timberwolves, they are 4-3 on the year and are weak at point guard. True wing Donte DiVincenzo is their default starter at the position while Mike Conley is over the hill at 38, and the likes of Bones Hyland (25) and Rob Dillingham (20) are still too raw to be trusted for regular rotation run. While Morant has had some negative history with Minnesota before, it appears the Timberwolves may throw their hat in the ring when it comes to a potential Morant blockbuster trade.