Video: Kevin Harlan had amazing call of Nuggets-Jazz altercation

The Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz gave us one of the first altercations of the new NBA season on Tuesday, and TNT announcer Kevin Harlan definitely did not disappoint in his call of it.

In the fourth quarter of an eventual 122-110 victory for the Jazz, Nuggets big man JaMychal Green got tangled up under the basket with Jazz counterpart Hassan Whiteside. Some shoving ensued and some words were exchanged.

Though the altercation itself was mostly much ado about nothing, Harlan’s animated call brought the incident to another level. Take a listen.

Whiteside and Green both got ejected after getting into it. pic.twitter.com/P9DYneQSGM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 27, 2021

That’s the call of a man who wanted to see some smoke.

Green and Whiteside were both ejected for the incident. But given that it was two bench players getting thrown out of a game that had already been decided at that point, the double ejections were not particularly meaningful.

The real star of the whole episode though was Harlan. That guy can even find a way to make streakers on the field sound entertaining.