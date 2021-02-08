Video: Kevin Harlan has incredible call of fan streaking across field during Super Bowl

The most exciting running play of the Super Bowl came from a surprising place, and Kevin Harlan nailed the call.

Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs was briefly interrupted by a fan running onto the field with about five minutes left in the game.

FAN ON THE FIELD WE'RE GOING STREAKING pic.twitter.com/lddAowLqbE — Adan the Abstraction (@manicsocratic) February 8, 2021

Here is another look at the video:

We have a STREAKER!!! The spin move was electric! pic.twitter.com/60Qvrc8NgP — Ryan Lacey (@rlacey23) February 8, 2021

The absolute best part was Kevin Harlan calling the streaker on the field for Westwood One Radio.

Kevin Harlan's call of the idiot on the field (w/video from @rlacey23) : pic.twitter.com/iAI7WDi5xx — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 8, 2021

Harlan is a tremendous announcer, but there is nothing he does better than calling streakers on the field. You need to hear this one too if you haven’t yet.