Video: Kevin Harlan has incredible call of fan streaking across field during Super Bowl

February 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

The most exciting running play of the Super Bowl came from a surprising place, and Kevin Harlan nailed the call.

Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs was briefly interrupted by a fan running onto the field with about five minutes left in the game.

The absolute best part was Kevin Harlan calling the streaker on the field for Westwood One Radio.

Harlan is a tremendous announcer, but there is nothing he does better than calling streakers on the field. You need to hear this one too if you haven’t yet.

