Video shows Kings fan annoying Warriors GM Bob Myers with cowbell at game

Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers heard it (quite literally) during Game 2 of his team’s playoff series against the Sacramento Kings.

Video went viral this week of a Sacramento fan who was behind Myers in the stands for Monday’s game at Golden 1 Center. For the entire duration of the video, the fan vigorously shook a cowbell back and forth just a couple of feet (perhaps even inches) behind Myers’ head.

You can see the video below.

The fan was well within his rights to cheer for his team and wasn’t doing anything harassing towards Myers or invading on Myers’ space. But there had to be a little bit of extra juice to his cowbell antics since it was Myers who was sitting in front of him (not to mention that Myers couldn’t have been too pleased about it).

Sacramento went on to win the game 114-106 to take a 2-0 lead in the series over Golden State. The local fans are showing a feverish amount of passion and creating a gigantic homecourt advantage for the Kings (which is to be expected for the team’s first playoff appearance since 2006). Even some Warriors players have been feeling the energy of Sacramento’s crowd.