 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, April 17, 2023

Draymond Green yells at Kings fans after stomping on Domantas Sabonis

April 17, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Draymond Green yelling

Draymond Green was ejected from Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series between his Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings for his move on Domantas Sabonis, and he seemed to relish being the bad guy.

After stomping on Sabonis during the fourth quarter, which resulted in his ejection, Green went over towards the Warriors’ bench and taunted Kings fans at Golden 1 Center.

TNT even showed close-ups of Green verbally sparring with some Kings fans.

Green committed a wrestling move with his stomp on Sabonis and then acted like a wrestling heel. He loves being the bad guy.

Unfortunately for Green, his antics did not fire up his teammates, but instead helped propel Sacramento to victory.

The Kings won 114-106 to take a 2-0 series lead. The teams will meet again on Thursday, this time at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Article Tags

Domantas SabonisDraymond GreenNBA playoffs 2023Sacramento Kings fans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus