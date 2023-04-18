Draymond Green yells at Kings fans after stomping on Domantas Sabonis

Draymond Green was ejected from Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series between his Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings for his move on Domantas Sabonis, and he seemed to relish being the bad guy.

After stomping on Sabonis during the fourth quarter, which resulted in his ejection, Green went over towards the Warriors’ bench and taunted Kings fans at Golden 1 Center.

An animated Draymond Green riling up the Sacramento crowd while they review him stepping on Sabonis pic.twitter.com/cmc5yJ4b9Q — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 18, 2023

TNT even showed close-ups of Green verbally sparring with some Kings fans.

Friendly conversation between Draymond Green and Kings fans 😆 pic.twitter.com/9efaFQesEJ — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) April 18, 2023

Green committed a wrestling move with his stomp on Sabonis and then acted like a wrestling heel. He loves being the bad guy.

Unfortunately for Green, his antics did not fire up his teammates, but instead helped propel Sacramento to victory.

The Kings won 114-106 to take a 2-0 series lead. The teams will meet again on Thursday, this time at the Chase Center in San Francisco.