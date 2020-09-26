Video: Klay Thompson returns to his first practice for Warriors since torn ACL

Klay Thompson on Friday returned to his first practice for the Golden State Warriors since injuring his knee last year.

Thompson suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and did not play this season for Golden State.

The team held a workout on Friday, and Thompson participated. The Warriors shared a video of Thompson practicing, showing him doing a layup, shooting shots, and participating in a scrimmage.

Thompson is a five-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion. The 30-year-old shooting guard has been a big part of the Warriors’ success over the last 10 years. Without him or Steph Curry available for nearly the entire season, the Warriors had the worst record in the league at 15-50. Getting Curry and Thompson back should position them for success next season.

Additionally, Golden State will have the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft. We already have an idea of whom they won’t be selecting.